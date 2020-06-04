Just days after CISAC elected Abba cofounder Bjorn Ulvaeus as its next president, the organization has elected South African singer-songwriter and actress Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Mexican composer Arturo Márquez as vice presidents, the organization announced Wednesday.

CISAC represents more than 230 authors societies in over 120 countries, and through this community, its role is to support the global network of collective management of rights for more than 4 million creators. The organization is responsible for collecting €9.6 billion of licensing income and royalties worldwide.

Chaka Chaka has been a performer for more than three decades, sharing stages with Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Bono, Queen, Miriam Makeba and Youssou N’Dour, among many others. She has also been a leader for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, the United Nations MDG Envoy for Africa, and the Goodwill Ambassador for the Roll Back Malaria Partnership. Nelson Mandela chose her as the first ambassador for his children’s fund. Márquez’s works have been performed by the National Symphony Orchestra Mexico, YOSA Philharmonic, Pan American Symphony, l’Orchestre de Paris, Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestre Symphonique de Lyon.

CISAC Director General Gadi Oron said: “Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Arturo Márquez are outstanding, inspirational creators, and I’m delighted CISAC will be able to benefit from their energy and authority in campaigning for creators worldwide. They join us as Vice Presidents at a critical moment for CISAC’s work, with millions of creators facing loss of their livelihoods and the challenge of rebuilding their careers. We are looking forward greatly to our collaboration and their support.”

Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Arturo Márquez join Chinese director, writer and producer Jia Zhang-ke and Spanish visual artist Miquel Barceló as the four vice presidents of the confederation.

