Schools celebrate end of year with parade

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For most students across SWFL this year has been one for the history books. What started as a normal school setting, in the classroom with peers and teachers, ended with the children learning from home through e-learning because of COVID-19.

Friday marked the last day of the school year for most students across SWFL including those at Saint Michael Lutheran School in Fort Myers.

The school, which teaches children Pre-K through 8th grade, usually sends the 8th grade class off to high school with a walk through the hallways while the school cheers them on, but, thanks to Coronavirus that wasn’t possible this year so the staff improvised.

On Friday, the staff of SMLS, as well as the 8th grade students and families, lined the campus while more than 100 cars full of fellow students drove through wishing them well and throwing treats their way.

Students told Fox4 that they never expected the year to play out this way but this send off is one they will never forget!

