Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced the recognition of Police and EMS Recognition Awards, which she held to celebrate National Police Week (May 10 to 16) and National EMS Week (May 17 to 23). There were emergency medical service professionals and agencies and law enforcement officers selected to receive an award by Buttenschon’s office. These professionals were nominated by their supervisors and community members that want all of us to recognize those that go above and beyond.

“Police officers and EMS workers put their lives on the line to protect our communities every day, and this ongoing public health and safety crisis has only increased the demands placed upon them,” Buttenschon said. “Numerous men and women across the Mohawk Valley have bravely served with honor and distinction, and these awards celebrate some of their remarkable contributions. I encourage community members to join me in honoring these local heroes who have worked tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Honorees selected from the 119th Assembly District include:

EMS Recognition Awards:

William H. Vineall-Vineall Ambulance

• Movac Ambulance Service

• Jeremy Williams — Vineall Ambulance

• Capt. Meyers — Utica Fire Department

• Capt. Baranowski — Utica Fire Department

• Firefighter Mark Manno — Utica Fire Department

• Firefighter Michael Kennedy — Utica Fire Department

• Firefighter Michael Dam — Utica Fire Department

• Firefighter Trevor Goodenough — Utica Fire Department

• Firefighter Brandon Rundle — Utica Fire Department

Police Recognition Awards:

• Capt. Chuck Kelly — Utica Police Department

• Sgt. Dave Olney — New York State Police Department

• Trooper Jasmin Veiz — New York State Police Department

• Kenan Radeljas — Frankfort Police Department