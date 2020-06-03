YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) has launched new digital crisis services

for Herkimer and Oneida counties. The new digital services are texting abilities for the agency’s crisis hotlines and a secure chat interface through their website.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to better serve our community,” says YWCA MV CEO Dianne Stancato. “Texting and being able to chat with our staff make us that much more accessible to survivors, especially during this time of isolation and social distancing. It greatly expands our ability to save lives.”

If someone is in a potentially dangerous situation and cannot safely make a phone call for help, they can now text YWCA MV’s crisis hotlines or visit the agency’s website to chat with an advocate. Advocates are trained to support survivors through these digital services while protecting their privacy, safety, and confidentiality.

Senior Director of Non-Residential Crisis Services Kristie Cieslak says she is “excited to launch these new services.” The digital services provided by YWCA MV advocates are provided free of charge 24-hours a day and always confidential, secure, and private.

To chat with a YWCA MV advocate privately and securely, visit ywcamv.org/chat. For domestic and sexual violence crisis services in Oneida County, call or text 315.797.7740. For sexual violence and child abuse services in Herkimer County, call 315.866.4120. For more information

about YWCA MV, visit ywcamv.org or call 315.732.2159.