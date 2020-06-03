It’s safe to say I trust Cara Delevingne when it comes to style, so if she’s sporting a chic ‘fit, I’m definitely in. Case in point: the oversized hoodies and T-shirts she’s wearing in her campaign images for Puma’s newest launch, From Puma With Love. Cara, who’s an LGBTQ+ activist, collaborated with Puma to create a 13-piece capsule collection to celebrate Pride Month.

The affordable pack features a fun waist bag, rainbow slides, and an assortment of colorful tees and hoodies that you can wear to support Pride Month and long after — and everything is priced between $20 and $45. But that’s not the best part . . . Puma is donating 20 percent of the collection’s proceeds to the Cara Delevingne Foundation, a part of the Giving Back Fund that supports LGBTQ+ charities including GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and Mind Out.

You can shop the majority of the collection on Puma.com starting June 1, with the exception of the slides, which will drop on June 28. Check out all 13 pieces, plus Cara’s gorgeous campaign photos, below.

