



FILE PHOTO: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz provides an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the investigation into the death of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers, during a news conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. May 27, 2020. Picture taken May 27, 2020. John Autey/Pioneer Press/Pool via REUTERS.

(Reuters) – The state of Minnesota on Tuesday filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department over the death of George Floyd and said it would investigate the department to see if it engaged in systemic discriminatory practices.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing and investigation at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Chris Reese

