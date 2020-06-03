Clinton, NY – Nine years after opening the doors to Tarat Studio, local artist Tim Rand has decided that a bit of change was needed. The newly renamed TRand Art Studio & Gallery will still provide the community with thought provoking art on the front porch – you may remember portraits of Putin and ‘VOTE’ over the last four years, as well as paintings, prints and sculpture in the gallery.

“The change in name is really to help the public know exactly what the studio is all about,” said Rand. “I have a dedicated gallery space that is open to the public with seascapes, portraits, and more abstract work in each of the three rooms, as well as a studio space where I produce all the art. People used to come asking for tarot card readings, which I’m definitely not qualified to do!”

What does an artist work on during a pandemic?

The Clinton Pottery commissioned a COVID-19 related piece based on Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks, with the café customers roaming the empty streets in masks instead of sipping coffee in the warmly lit interior. The piece now hangs on the outside of owner Jonathan Woodward’s pottery studio on Utica Street. The original Nighthawks painting resides at the Art Institute of Chicago and Hopper is represented locally in Munson-Williams-Proctor Museum of Art’s permanent collection with a piece entitled The Camel’s Hump.

“I started a big new project in April called ‘Life Is Sweet’ as a way to connect with people who are important to me, even if at a distance. The first piece, called Humble Honey Bee, reflects the need for everyone to come together in our local communities, our nation and the world as a whole. Honey bees can’t survive without everyone doing their bit. I expanded the project to include a mural on my parent’s garage so that my lovely 100-year-young grandmother could watch, and I hope to do more bee murals around Central New York throughout the summer.

It isn’t easy to know how to help those in our communities – and often it goes unnoticed. Whether it is grocery shopping for our older generations so they can stay home in safety or giving a call to check in on people who are alone, to standing up for those who do not have a voice, it is those little acts of kindness and compassion that will get us through. None of us can do it all, but together, we can overcome anything.

As an artist, a simple brush is my voice of choice and I want to do my part in these trying times. As part of the Life is Sweet project I will be raffling off the Humble Honey Bee. $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to a charity (or charities) of the grand prize winner’s choice. The only stipulation is that it goes toward helping those who need it most and at least half of it stays in the local community of the Greater Utica Area. We currently have two fronts in America and both are potent, so whether you wish to support the hungry, the sick, or the oppressed in our communities, remember we’re all in this together.

Tickets and more information are available at www.trandart.com. The drawing will take place on Friday July 31, 2020. TRand Art Studio & Gallery is located at 84 Utica Street in Clinton, NY.

TRand Art Studio & Gallery is a locally and independently run art studio and gallery with the mission of helping and educating the community through art.