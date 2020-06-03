“A Time for Love,” a musical festival commemorating Juneteenth and uniting the community at this challenging time will be simulcast Saturday, June 13th from 7 to 8 pm. on WKTV 2.2, Utica’s CBS affiliate and on 95.5 The Heat radio.

Juneteenth has been celebrated annually in the Utica area since 1996, and this year, festivities will be broadcast at a time when large public gatherings are being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Musicians like Doc Woods, Joanne Shenandoah, Monk Rowe, T.K. Howard, and Cassandra Harris Lockwood will perform music appropriate for celebrating Juneteenth’s message of racial equality, freedom, and justice in our nation, and for uniting people of all backgrounds at this difficult time.

“At a time when people have been suffering and dying, sheltering in place, and mourning and worrying, I’ve joined some of the finest musicians I know to come together and bring some comfort and joy back into the world. The songs will be presented along with some brief messages providing perspective on the importance of Juneteenth, as well as uniting all of us in the Mohawk Valley,” said For The Good, Inc. Executive Director Cassandra Harris-Lockwood.

Harris-Lockwood says the festival benefits several programs important to center-city Utica residents. For The Good’s Community Gardens located on Linwood Place and on Jay Street in Utica provides fresh organic produce on a regular basis for the food insecure in areas that are a food desert. The Study Buddy Club, a long-time tutoring initiative is continuing to help young participants as a virtual program; and the group’s headquarters capital improvement plan is vital to the organization’s future. She said supporters also will help cover artist and production costs and special musical platforms necessary to produce a quality program that will keep everyone participating safe from COVID-19.

Sponsorship packages are available at different levels, allowing supporters of For The Good’s programs to be acknowledged during the festival and to receive advertising packages for Utica Phoenix Media, which includes the Utica Phoenix newspaper; its website; and 95.5 The Heat radio.

“I cannot emphasize enough how unique this festival is going to be at a time when most Juneteenth festivals around the country are being canceled due to COVID-19. Our simulcast on television and radio will enable the entire community to join us safely in the comfort of their homes to unite in song, and to reflect on the historic events that led to the first Juneteenth celebration in 1865. I want to thank all the performers, sponsors, and everyone else key to this special production—and in particular, WKTV for very generously providing a platform that will allow so many to celebrate with us,” Harris-Lockwood said.

For more information on the festival and how to support it, please contact Harris-Lockwood at (315) 797-2417, or at 955theheat.com.