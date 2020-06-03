Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced a U.S. Department of Labor grant totaling more than $1 million for Mohawk Valley Community College. The grant is part of the Department’s new Job Corps Scholars program. The program is designed to provide at-risk youth with job skills, educational opportunities, and employment counseling.

“As we continue to rebuild our economy after the COVID-19 crisis, it is essential that we ensure all our young people have the opportunity to succeed,” said Brindisi. “I hear from employers in our area every day who have jobs waiting to be filled, so we have a responsibility to give applicants the training and skillset they need. This grant will help strengthen our economy and put our students on the path to a promising career.”

“To address local needs, students in the MVCC Job Corps Program will enroll in high demand programs such as welding, CNC, HVAC, Mechatronics and Carpentry/Masonry. As the fiscal lead for SUNY’s statewide Apprenticeship Program in manufacturing, IT, and other industries, MVCC has a unique ability to place youth in apprenticeships and will help local industries with building their workforce by doing so,” said Randy VanWagoner, President of Mohawk Valley Community College.

Since his time serving in the New York State Assembly, Brindisi has advocated for good-paying jobs, job training, and employment opportunities for Upstate New York. His SPOONSS Act was signed into law by President Trump in 2019 to help strengthen Upstate manufacturing and bring more jobs and economic activity to NY-22.

