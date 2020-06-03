An act of kindness in the city of Magnolia





Ray Magee of Magnolia offers his shoes to homeless man. (Source: Sierra Patterson)

By Justin Dixon | May 30, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT – Updated May 30 at 4:46 PM

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (WLBT) – Ray Magee of Magnolia had no idea that he was being filmed by his daughter as he offered the socks and shoes off of his own feet to a homeless man.

Sierra Patterson, Magee’s daughter, said that her father was driving a tractor when he noticed the bottom of the homeless man’s shoes were in bad condition as he walked.

Magee stopped his tractor and hopped off to approach the man.

That is when Patterson says she pulled out her phone to record her father taking off his own socks and shoes for the homeless man to wear.

She said her father simply hopped back on his tractor, barefooted, and continued on with his day.

LaTorria Green Robinson, also Magee’s daughter, says her father is always lending a helping hand to others, but her father’s kindness set the bar to another level.

