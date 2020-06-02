Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri would like to recognize members of the Utica Fire

Department (UFD).

On Sunday May 24th at BJ’s Wholesale Club, Utica Firefighter Adrian Irizarry (FF Irizarry) witnessed a patron collapse and go into cardiac arrest. FF Irizarry

initiated CPR and utilized an on-site Automated External Defibrillator prior to the Fire Department’s arrival.

Due to FF Irizarry’s quick actions (who was off-duty) and the advanced life

support care provided by crew members of UFD’s Engine 5 and Ambulance 1, the patient was transported to the hospital with a pulse.

The City of Utica and the Utica Fire Department express gratitude to FF Irizarry, as well as, Lieutenant Richard Stemmer and Firefighters Richard Nower, Don Worden, Michael Dam and Ehser Kanyaw for doing an outstanding job.

In addition, this incident is a great example of why the City of Utica supports public access to Automatic External Defibrilators.