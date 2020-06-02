Given today’s shelter-in-place environment, we have all shifted the way we work, especially in the world of entertainment and the creative arts. Technology has become our greatest ally in keeping us together while apart, as well as provided innovative ways for us to continue creating. A great example of this is the Museum of Modern Art of Bogotá (MAMBO’s) new virtual photographic exhibition called Ciudades Durmientes (Sleeping Cities), which brought together six of the best Latin American photographers from all over the world, and challenged them to capture their new reality through the lens of an iPhone.

This exhibition, which was also edited entirely via iPhone, is available for the next few weeks through MAMBO’s website and social media channels. It features photographers Andrés Oyuela (Colombian, photos of NYC), Gerardo Sandoval (Mexican, photos of Mexico City), Marcelo Auge (Brazilian, photos of São Paulo), Alberto Ferreras (Venezuelan, photos of NYC), Chino Lemus (Mexican, photos of Mexico City), and David Micolta (Colombian, photos of Bogotá).

According to the museum, this exhibit is “a reflection of the ongoing pandemic through the lens of six great national and international photographers.” Their work represents the beauty and intimacy of monuments, buildings, streets, parks, and everyday atmospheres. Keep scrolling to get a sneak peek of the exhibit, which is now live and available for all to enjoy.

