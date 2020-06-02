SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Making the best of a less than perfect situation.

The family of Manchester resident Beth Healy came up with a 100th birthday celebration that will never be forgotten by those in attendance.

What a celebration it was.

Beth Healy turned 100 years young with plenty of family and friends showing singing, dancing, and showing her a ton of love.

Beth is a mom, grandmom, and great grandmother.

Those roles are a large part of her 100 year success story, called life.

Her granddaughter, Erin, is the one who came up with the idea of the celebratory gathering outside of Beth’s residence at Windsor Farms.

Complete with Mansfield Mayor Jay Moran declaring today Beth Healy Day in both Manchester and South Windsor.

“It really makes me so happy. She’s a great woman. She’s lived 100 years. She’s gone through life and death, just so much,” Erin Daley, Beth’s granddaughter, explained.

Erin wanted to find a way to get 100 birthday cards in honor of Beth’s big day.

She came to Ch. 3 asking to broadcast her plea and what do you know, the response was much bigger than anyone could imagine.

“Over 450 cards and they are still coming in. Cards started pouring in. It was overwhelming just how people are and all the nice words,” stated Emily.

Nice words from some of Beth’s favorite people, like Geno Auriemma and the arch bishop of Hartford.

COVID-19 social distancing may have kept Beth safe inside, but it didn’t stop her from grooving to one of her favorite local singers, Ashley Cruz.

“We haven’t seen her since this whole thing started. She looks great, in good spirits. Hopefully, she’ll live for another hundred years,” John Healy, Beth’s son, added.

Beth’s family put forth a tremendous effort to honor their wonderful matriarch.

A woman who’d thought she’d seen it all, now has something unique to remember.

