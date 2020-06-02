As we continue the reopening of our community, the members of the Rome

Police Department would like to thank all those businesses and individuals

who have supported them throughout the past several weeks. The cards

and gifts of masks, hand sanitizer, meals, baked goods, crafts, and general

show of support is truly appreciated.

Additionally, our department would like to express our gratitude to all those first responders, health care workers, and essential business personnel who answered the call during these trying times. Our community has formed a partnership with our

department that is extraordinary and cherished by our members. You have

always been there for us and we remain here for you.

We are the community’s police department and together, we continue to make Rome,

NY, one of the safest communities in the country and the reason we call

Rome home.

As we continue to progress through the phases of reopening, please stay safe, wear a mask, social distance, and avoid large gatherings. United, we will make it through this. Thank you!