The following are upcoming webinars open to the public sponsored by the Mohawk Valley Small Business Center:

Webinar: Federal Woman-Owned Small Business Certification

June 24; 1:00-2:00 PM

Registration: https://bit.ly/SBDCWOSB

Why get certified?? To be eligible for contract set-asides for Women owned businesses. Learn about upcoming changes to retain or obtain your WOSB certification for Federal opportunities. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Webinar: Bidlinx

July 1; 1:00-2:00 PM

Registration: https://bit.ly/SBDCBidlinx

BidLinx lets you find government contract opportunities by giving you access to a national bid-matching service at no charge. BidLinx monitors 3,500 bid source sites daily and saves you hours and even days of research delivering customized bid opportunities to your inbox once a day. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.