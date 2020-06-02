AmeriCU is proud to continue its support of three local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the communities the credit union serves – Mohawk Valley Health System of Utica, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital of Syracuse, and Samaritan Medical Center of Watertown.

As part of April’s Credit Union Youth Month, AmeriCU encouraged members to build solid savings habits and for every deposit of $50 or more in an AmeriCU Youth Savings Account, the credit union pledged to make a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network. With the generosity of AmeriCU members and a Miracle Match Donation from CO-OP Financial Services, AmeriCU donated a total of $12,000.

“We look forward to supporting our local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals each year,” said Julie Tramacera-Miri, Marketing & Events Coordinator for AmeriCU. “It’s truly an honor to give something back to our communities, now more than ever.”

In addition, AmeriCU donated disposable face masks to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and three additional hospitals – Rome Memorial Hospital, Auburn Community Hospital, and Carthage Area Hospital – in support of essential workers during COVID-19.

“We wanted to show our immense appreciation to those who have been working tirelessly on the front lines,” said Gail Rizzo-Spilka, Assistant Vice President of Membership Development for AmeriCU. “It was our privilege to support our community and deliver PPE to the hospitals’ staff.”