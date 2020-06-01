Barbara Dunadee will present a historic travelogue focused on finding remnants from the past left behind by notable area women. The inspiration for this project came about through her involvement in the two volume series, Women Belong in History Books, Herkimer and Oneida Counties, 1700 to 1950 edited by Jane Spellman. Barb and her group have organized several bus tours through parts of Herkimer and Oneida Counties showing others the rich history of this region. Her talk will feature some of what they have found while searching local highways and byways in an attempt to connect history with modern-day.

This free online presentation takes place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12:30- 1:30 PM. To view the streams or for more information, please visit the event Facebook Page In Search of What She Left Behind or visit the Oneida County History Center website.

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving and promoting the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Admission to this program is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Please contact the History Center at ochs@oneidacountyhistory.org or visit the OCHC website(www.oneidacountyhistory.org) or Facebook.com page for additional information.