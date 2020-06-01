Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced his 2020 Congressional App Challenge, an app-building competition for students in grades 6-12 in New York’s 22nd District.

The Congressional App Challenge is a national competition to encourage middle and high schoolers to learn how to code. STEM and computer-based skills are essential for our country’s economic growth and innovation, and the Congressional App Challenge helps students gain experience in those fields.

“The Congressional App Challenge gives us a chance to show that Upstate New York is leading in STEM education,” said Brindisi. “Last year we received entries from across our district, and I’m excited to see what great ideas our students come up with this year. As students and educators alike adjust to distance learning during COVID-19, the App Challenge will provide a great opportunity for our kids to show-off their coding skills.”

Students are encouraged to register and submit their app online by October 19, 2020. The competition is open to all students who are in middle school or high school on October 19, 2020, regardless of coding experience.

Winners will be selected by panels of judges, drawn from the local community, and honored by Congressman Brindisi. Congressional App Challenge winners are eligible to have their apps featured in the U.S. Capitol building, on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website. For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, click HERE.

Any questions regarding the Congressional App Challenge should be directed to Congressman Brindisi’s office in Binghamton (607) 242-0200.

Last year, Seton Catholic Central student Luke Redmore was selected by a panel of experts as the winner of NY-22’s app challenge. His app, Catholic Schools of Broome County, was a one-stop-shop for Broome Catholic schools students and parents.