Rising Spanish singer Rosalia has dropped the latest in the string of singles that has followed her Grammy-winning 2018 album “El Mal Querer,” her second collaboration with multiplatinum rapper Travis Scott, “TKN.”

Says Rosalia of “TKN,” “Travis es un artista al que he admirado mucho desde el principio de su carrera y no me puedo imaginar un artista mejor con el que colaborar para esta canción. Siento que ahora es el momento de lanzar este tema, después de tantos meses encerrados echando de menos la libertado o el estar en comunion con los nuestros. Espero q tkn os de energía, os haga bailar y os de fuerza si estáis en momentos difíciles. Con todo mi amor <3”

English Translation: “Travis is an artist who I’ve admired a lot since the beginning of his career and I can’t imagine a better artist to collaborate with on this song. I feel that now is the moment to release this song, after so many months of staying indoors, missing freedom or being with people we love. I hope “TKN” gives you energy, makes you dance, and gives you strength if you’re going through difficult times. With all my love <3.”

(Read Variety‘s feature on Rosalia from last year.)

Rosalia — who has collaborated with a wild range of artists, ranging from J Balvin and James Blake to still-unreleased songs with Billie Eilish and Pharrell — told Beats 1 last month that the song has actually been done for several weeks; the video certainly dates from pre-social distancing times. (She guested on Scott’s “Highest in the Room” last year.)

“I was supposed to release a song with him last month that is for the clubs — super aggressive — that I’ve been working on for a really long time. [But] it has, I don’t know, an energy, that is so specific for a certain moment, that I didn’t feel like it was right to release, and I didn’t feel like it was connected with what was going on in the world in that moment.

“I was really worried about, ‘Okay, what’s my next [move]? I’m in Miami, but my family’s in Spain. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the world. What’s going on?’ [So] I decided to stop everything. I had a lot of fun with him in studio, and I love his energy and I love working with him, [but] I said, ‘No. I need to release something different.’ So I decided to work on a song that I was working on months ago that I started with Frank Dukes, and I finished ‘Dolerme,’” which was released late last month.

