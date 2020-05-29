Hospital plays “Here Comes the Sun” when COVID-19 patients are removed from ventilators

Share

Shares





Copy Link {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 6:39 PM CDT May 21, 2020

POSTER FOR FRE STEVE: THIS IS THE UPLIFTING WAY THE DOCTORS AND NURSES AT MARY GREELEY MEDICAL CENTER IN AMES LET COVID-19 PATIENTS KNOW THAT IT’S ALRIGHT. WHENEVER A COVID PATIENT IS WELL ENOUGH TO BE REMOVED FROM A VENTILATOR THEY PLAY HERE COMES THE SUN BY THE BEATLES ON

Hospital plays “Here Comes the Sun” when COVID-19 patients are removed from ventilators

Share

Shares





Copy Link {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 6:39 PM CDT May 21, 2020

The doctors and nurses at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames let COVID-19 patients know that it’s alright. Whenever a COVID-19 patient is well enough to be removed from a ventilator, they play “Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles, on the hospital’s speaker system and the medical staff sings along. For more about COVID-19 cases in Iowa, click here.For more about how to stay healthy, click here.

The doctors and nurses at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames let COVID-19 patients know that it’s alright.

Whenever a COVID-19 patient is well enough to be removed from a ventilator, they play “Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles, on the hospital’s speaker system and the medical staff sings along.

For more about COVID-19 cases in Iowa, click here.

For more about how to stay healthy, click here.

Source