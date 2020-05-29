A starkly contemporary home in a leafy and family-friendly neighborhood of Los Angeles recently transferred to an LLC, and some digging through records reveals the buyer is Deborah Santana, the noted San Francisco Bay Area-based activist, philanthropist and part-time film producer who executive produced the Peabody Award-winning 2014 documentary “Soft Vengeance: Albie Sachs and the New South Africa.” Outside of her work, Santana is probably best-known for her 34-year marriage to music icon Carlos Santana, which ended in 2007.

Built on speculation by a local developer and completed last fall, the high-ceilinged house was first put on the market in November with a $2.6 million pricetag. But it didn’t sell until earlier this month, after several price chops and a change of realtors. Santana negotiated well and paid less than $2.2 million for the property, per the grant deed.

The milky white abode is unapologetically austere, with a somewhat forbidding façade that’s adorned only by an irregular roofline and two rectangular windows flanking the towering front door. There’s also a sunken two-car garage and a sparsely landscaped front yard.

Inside, there are concrete floors and seemingly acres of wall space for a trophy art collection. The elongated entrance gallery leads back to the minimalist kitchen, which is outfitted with custom “German cabinetry,” per the listing, quartz countertops and a full array of astonishingly expensive stainless appliances. Beyond the kitchen is a living room with a fireplace, plus a separate informal dining area. Walls of disappearing glass open to separate patios, allowing a seamless indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Clerestory windows and energy-efficient LED lighting flood the house with light.

And there are four bedrooms in the home’s approximately 3,000 square feet of living space, all of them with ensuite baths. In the master is a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, plus a bathroom with elevated soaking tub and glassy shower with rainfall showerhead. Pocket doors allow access to the petite backyard, which is hardscaped with a deck surrounding a plunge pool and inset spa. And naturally, the smart home is upgraded with all the latest high-tech security features, including Ring cameras and an audiovisual system that can be operated remotely, from the touch of a smartphone.

Records reveal this is not the only L.A. home in Santana’s real estate portfolio — last year, she paid just over $2.7 million for a much more traditional-style house in the nearby neighborhood of Sherman Oaks. That gated estate has four bedrooms in nearly 3,700 square feet of living space.

Josh Flagg and Richard Mejia of Rodeo Realty held the listing; Ingrid Sacerio of The Agency repped Santana.

