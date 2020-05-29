DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – ​COVID-19 has caused school years and senior celebrations to be cut short, but at one Dallas ISD high school, the school’s principal ​wants to make sure his seniors don’t miss out on one of the most memorable experiences of graduation.

Booker T. Washington High School f​or the Performing and Visual Arts Principal Dr. Scott Rudes has made it his mission to personally deliver diploma covers to all of his graduates. ​In the past week ​he’s spent 50 hours in the car, ​driving more than 1,300 miles for those moments. ​

“When we found out that we weren’t ​going to have in person graduation, I really felt ​disconnected and I wanted a chance to celebrate with each of my seniors,” he said. “I’m living this as a parent myself. I have a senior in the class of 2020 and so I know how rough this has been for everybody. It’s been a bit of a gut punch for everyone, so I can bring a little bit of joy. I’ll tell you what I get just as much out of it as the graduates do.”

“I think it’s so fun. I’ve see pictures ​of Dr. Rudes jumping on the trampoline with some of my friends, one of my friends did a slip and slide to get her diploma. Everyone is just trying to make the most of it,” ​senior Maggie Dzina said.

“It really feels very special that he’s coming to everyone’s houses,” senior ​Zoe Nguyen said.

In just over a week, Dr. Rudes has delivered around 200 diploma covers. ​

“I do about 25-28 a day,” he said. “We have 249 seniors. I’ve been loving every stop I’ve made! I get just as much joy out ​of it as the graduates do. It’s just a unique special moment.” ​

