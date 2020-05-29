Appetizers are the perfect way to mingle. Whether you’re hosting a casual Zoom party, heading to a socially distanced park meet-up, hanging out with family, or just making dinner for your roommates, we have an appetizer to match it. From healthy(ish) hors d’oeuvres like fried zucchini and marinated olives to classics like grilled jalapeño poppers and three-cheese mini mac and cheese bites, there’s a snack for everyone. Some apps can even be prepared ahead of time! Keep reading for our favorite pre-dinner bites and trust us, there’s something in here that’s bound to catch your eye.

— Additional reporting by Haley Lyndes

Source