Trader Joe’s makes going to the grocery store so much better, not only because of its (super) affordable prices and quirky food finds, but also because of its impressive flower selection. It’s easy to miss the flower display amid grocery shopping madness, but trust us: these flowers will make your market run better than ever. TJ’s sells seasonal flowers all throughout the year, meaning you can create gorgeous arrangements whenever you please. And right now, peonies are in blooms and the flower display are practically bursting with colorful petals. If that’s not an incentive to get to the store, we don’t know what is!

With flower arrangements under $5, Trader Joe’s has our hearts in full bloom. Check out some of the best arrangements made from Trader Joe’s flowers ahead, and next time you’re shopping, be sure to stop and all smell the roses!

