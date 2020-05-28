Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to one person after a fire late Wednesday on Blandina Street in Utica, Oneida County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as food and clothing to one adult. Volunteers also offered emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

HOW TO HELP

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Please visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.