Let’s be real: you’re never too old to play games. While we still love holding actual controllers in our hands and dominating our opponents with physical movements, we also love a good computer game. They’re perfect for taking little mental breaks at work or in between classes and can be the perfect thing to help you de-stress. Always wanted to get into sudoko but never had the time? Now’s your chance! Or have you already mastered that and want something new and exciting? We’ve got you covered! Here are 10 online games that you’ll be hooked on in no time.

Wealth Words

An online hub of crossword puzzles, Wealth Words allows participants to play for free. Sharpen your vocabulary and word puzzling skills each time you solve a new game.

2048

If you haven’t heard of this online puzzle, you’re definitely missing out! Perhaps one of the simplest yet most difficult online games out there, the free 2048 challenges you to slide number blocks together until you get to 2048. The trick is you can only merge blocks that are the same number (example: when you join two number-four blocks, it’ll turn into a number-eight block). In a way, it’s Tetris but with numbers.

Roll the Ball

Similar to 2048, the objective of Roll the Ball is sliding puzzle blocks. For this free online game, the goal is to create a pathway for the ball. There are six levels of difficulty, but you’ll have to begin at novice in order to unlock the next round.

Surviving Mars on Steam

Build your very own sci-fi city on Mars while playing Surviving Mars on Steam. Let your creativity run wild by colonizing Mars, building infrastructures, finding ways to grow resources like food and minerals, and using drones to explore the planet! It costs $30, and you’ll have to keep your citizens alive and overcome challenges along the way, but it sounds so cool!

Sudoku

Improve your concentration and patience with the popular Japanese puzzle Sudoku. To win, fill a 9×9 grid, but each row, column, and 3×3 box will need to be completed with numbers 1-9 and none can overlap. This free website even has an option to check for mistakes when you get stuck in a rut.

The Word Search

With 25 different category options to choose from, The Word Search is the best online source for word-search puzzles. All puzzles are free to play, and if you’re feeling adventurous, you can make your own. Friends, Taylor Swift, Hannah Montana, and ice cream flavors are just some of the category options you can choose from.

On One Condition

You’ll have 60 seconds to answer a series of questions that are meant to test your logical thinking and planning skills. While playing the free On One Condition, read each sentence carefully, as the pictures are strategically placed to confuse you. The more questions you answer correctly, the more complicated they become.

Word Hunt

The game Word Hunt puts a spin on the spelling bee, but instead of spelling the word out loud, you’ll need to physically type it. The free game will provide a definition and a scramble of letters. Oh, and did we mention there will be a shot clock counting you down? If you’re stuck on a definition, the game offers hints where you can receive a correct letter.

Tap Zap Boom

In order to advance in the free game Tap Zap Boom, you’ll have to complete three tasks, tap the mouse, zap the target, and boom! Make it explode. The further you advance, the more barriers you’ll have to tap and zap around.

Flow

Connect matching colors within a grid by dragging lines between each pair to solve the puzzle. As you progress to higher levels of difficulty in Flow, which is free, more colors will be added and the grids will get larger.

