The Utica Zoo recently announced that they will be holding a “Hatchlings” Virtual Zoo Camp to keep the exploratory learning of their educational programs going into June.

The “Hatchlings” program is designed specifically for children ages 18 months to 3 years old, and will be conducted virtually over the course of 5 Saturdays, beginning on Saturday, May 30th.

The Virtual Camps will be led by experienced staff with each instructor having an average of 9+ years of experience. Sessions will be held on Saturday mornings at 10 am via video conference. Each session will cost $10

per child for 30-40 minutes of instruction and other materials that can be either picked up at the Utica Zoo or shipped for a small fee. Parental support will be needed for each lesson to be successful.

Full details, additional material lists, and registration can be found at uticazoo.org/virtualhatchlings.