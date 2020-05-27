Skip to content
Updated: 11:51 AM EDT Apr 27, 2020
Pictures: First responders, healthcare workers gather to watch F16 flyovers
F-16 fighter jets saluted the state’s medical professionals and first responders during a round-the-state flyover Monday. To watch video of the salutes, click here.
