Updated: 10:34 PM EDT May 22, 2020

Reopening of Universal Orlando to happen June 5

WESH 2’S KELSI THORUD BREAKS IT ALL DOWN FOR US. KELSI: GOVERNOR DESANTIS HAS GIVEN UNIVERSAL THE GO-AHEAD TO REOPEN. THE PARK MAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENT ON ITS WEBSITE, POSTING GUESTS WILL BE WELCOMED BACK JUNE 5. ORANGE COUNTY MAYOR JERRY DEMINGS HAS ALSO ENDORSED THE REOPENING OF A DOZEN SMALLER ATTRACTIONS. MANY OF THOSE ALREADY REOPENING JUST IN TIME FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. FUN SPOT AMERICA OPENED ITS DOORS FRIDAY. >> WE’VE BEEN MISSING THE COASTERS FOR MONTHS, SO WE HAD TO BE FIRST, FIRST IN LINE, FIRST ON THE RIDE. KELSI: OTHER ATTRACTIONS LIKE THE ORLANDO STARFLYER AND SLINGSHOT ALSO OPENED FRIDAY. >> HAND WASHING STATIONS RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE, HAND SANITIZER, EXTRA HAND SANITIZERS THROUGHOUT THE PARK. KELSI: GATORLAND SAYS IT’S REOPENING SATURDAY. >> SUMMER SEASON DOESN’T REALLY KICK IN USUALLY UNTIL THE MIDDLE OF JUNE, SO GETTING THIS BIG WEEKEND RIGHT HERE AT THE END OF MAY IS VITALLY IMPORTANT TO US, ESPECIALLY AFTER WHAT WE’VE BEEN THROUGH THE LAST TWO MONTHS. KELSI: BUT AS ALL THESE ATTRACTIONS REOPEN, CORONAVIRUS REMAINS A THREAT. DOCTOR RAUL PINO WITH THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SAYS HIS OFFICE IS GOING TO KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON ALL OF THESE PARKS. >> IT’S MORE ABOUT LEARNING THE BEHAVIOR OF THE POPULATION, HOW THEY GO ABOUT, WHAT ARE THE THINGS, ARE PEOPLE NOT TOUCHING SURFACES? ARE PEOPLE USING MASKS? ARE PEOPLE KEEPING FAMILY UNITS TOGETHER? SO WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE HOW THAT INTERACTION IS AND LEARN FROM IT. KELSI: MAYOR DEMINGS WAS ASKED DURING THAT PRESS CONFERENCE IF HE WOULD EVER CONSIDER TAKING A STEP BACK OR EVEN RE-CLOSING THESE PARKS IF WE WERE TO SEE A SPIKE IN NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES . THE MAYOR DID NOT GO INTO SPECIFICS, BUT SAID HE WOULD BASE HIS DECISIONS ON THE FA

One day after Universal Orlando submitted a reopening plan to county and state officials, the company has announced that it will reopen theme parks on June 5.

The announcement indicates that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved the reopening plan Universal submitted. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings endorses the reopening plan in a letter he sent to the governor on Friday morning.

“Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay will welcome guests beginning June 5. This carefully managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place,” Universal said on its website.

Universal is the first of Orlando’s major theme parks to announce reopening date since they all closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s unclear when Disney World and SeaWorld will be reopening.

Visitors to Universal will have their temperature checked upon arrival, and if it’s 100.4 degrees or higher, they won’t be allowed to enter. Visitors also will have to wear face masks which they can purchase. The park will limit the capacity to ensure social distancing. They also will have cashless payment options and staggered parking.

Universal said it will close interactive play areas, eliminate water and mist elements on attractions, close valet operations, and eliminate single rider lines.

Workers also will have their temperatures checked and will have to wear face masks. All chairs and tables will be cleaned and disinfected after each seating, and high-touch areas also will be frequently cleaned.

