Hilton Estate & Elder Law, LLC invites public to attend a Free Virtual Seminar on Estate Planning for Young Parents. In this webinar, we will cover Estate Planning Basics for parents of young children. We will discuss health care proxies, powers of attorney, and wills, as well as discuss life insurance, guardians, remarriage, and more.

Join us to learn about some of the strategies and tools that will allow you to protect your family, preserve your estate and create your legacy.

Parents of Young Children: Estate Planning Webinar

Wednesday May 27, 2020

Streaming LIVE w/ Q&A

ZOOM 5-6 PM

live meeting link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86514802747

Estate Planning can help young parents:

Provide for guardianship of their children should they die Ensure that children’s caretakers can obtain medical treatment for them Build a financial legacy for their children Create a safe structure to pass assets to the next generation

It is never too soon to think about estate planning, even if you feel that you do not have enough assets to bother. Every adult with dependents should take certain steps, and young parents are no exception. In fact, these measures can be even more critical for those with young children.

Attorney Robert K. Hilton, III can be reached at (315)624-9600 or via E-mail: rkh@hiltonlawny.com for a private, free initial consultation.