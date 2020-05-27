Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced a $1.1 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant for Utica College. The grant, for the NSF’s “Preparing STEM Teachers to Serve in High-Need, Rural School Districts” project, totals $1,188,783. Brindisi, a champion for rural education and STEM teaching, hailed the grant for the Mohawk Valley.

“Our region has a rich history of innovation and being a leader in science and technology,” Brindisi said. “These critical dollars will help make sure that the Mohawk Valley, and our rural communities in particular, can continue to educate the next generation of STEM innovators. Whether it is the Congressional App Challenge, cutting edge research in Rome, or the many science and technology jobs across our area, Upstate will always be leading our world to a better and brighter future.”

Brindisi’s efforts were praised by Utica College President Laura Casamento.

“We are grateful for Congressman Brindisi’s leadership and advocacy,” said Casamento. “This is a wonderful opportunity on multiple levels. With the support of the NSF’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, our students will receive critically important scholarship assistance, our teacher education program will gain firsthand insight into the needs of high-need rural school districts, and local school districts will gain a pool of well-trained STEM teachers from which they may recruit.”