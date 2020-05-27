Attorney Richard Schwartz donates 1,000 masks to UMMC





Richard Schwartz & Associates donates 1000 N-95 masks to UMMC frontline workers (Source: WLBT)

By Symphonie Privett | May 20, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT – Updated May 20 at 11:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson attorney Richard Schwartz donated 1,000 face masks to healthcare workers at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Wednesday morning.

The N-95 masks have been in high demand across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now having enough personal protective gear will be one less thing UMMC workers will have to worry about on the job.

“Our frontline workers are literally helping our patients fight for their lives,” said Meredith Aldridge, Director of Development at UMMC. “Not having to worry about not having a mask and having the ease to be able to pick up a mask that’s been donated here is so helpful to our providers.”

Attorney Richard Schwartz & Associates have donated a total of 4,000 masks to frontline workers and nursing homes across the state.

“We want to make sure our first line of defense, which are our nurses, doctors, and first responders, are safe and protected,” Schwartz said. “We don’t know if this virus is going to have another uptick or not and we need to make sure they’re safe so they can treat us and they can go home to their families and be safe as well.”

UMMC is also accepting other forms of donations for its workers. If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

