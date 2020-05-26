We know kids love play dough, and making scented play dough might just be one of the most fun indoor activities you can do with your little ones. The recipe directions are so easy, you’ll forget all about that stuff from the store.

Encourage your toddler’s budding fine motor skills and foster creative play with your kids no matter their ages with this scented play dough that is wonderfully soft and perfectly squishy. Along with offering a great scent, using small powdered drink mixes gives this dough seriously vibrant color (that is, until your little kid decides to mix them all together — how does it always default to brown when that happens?!).

Keep reading for the recipe, which makes just the right amount for lots and lots of scented play-dough fun. Enjoy!

What You’ll Need:

1 cup flour

1 cup water

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup salt

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

2 .13-ounce packets of powdered drink mix (or a drop of food coloring)

Directions:

Measure out the ingredients and add them all to a saucepan and stir over medium-high heat for two to three minutes while the dough comes together. Once the dough pulls together into one big ball, turn off the heat and allow the scented play dough to cool in the pan for five minutes. Turn the dough out onto a flour-dusted work surface and knead for one minute or until completely cool. Add additional flour as needed. Offer the scented play dough to your kiddos and get squishing! When it’s not in use, keep the play dough in a plastic bag or air-tight container. This dough will stay soft and playable for months if properly stored!

