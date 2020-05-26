You may have heard of 5G, it stands for fifth-generation cellular wireless. In a February 2019 US Senate hearing, the wireless industry was forced to admit they have no safety studies on 5G, and don’t plan to do any. Meanwhile, there are thousands of independent studies concluding that wireless radiation causes biological harm.

Despite this, the wireless industry is working with government to deploy 5G — it’s a global, for-profit, human experiment… without our consent.

What does it mean? Millions of “small” cell towers will be added to every block (which is a serious privacy concern). Each tower emitting radiation at levels known to cause weakened immunity, cancer, sterility, DNA damage and other harm… especially to our children, who are most at risk.

Milometer wave technology is used by the department of defense in their “active denial system.” This is a non-lethal weapon used to disperse crowds by causing a burning sensation with wireless radiation, similar to millimeter waves being used for new 5G installations.

The 5G Summit is online and FREE from June 1-7, 2020.

To attend visit the site http://the5gsummit.com

Topics covered

5G defined: research, facts and awareness

Science about the dangers of 5G and EMF radiation

Sources of wireless radiation and “dirty electricity” in your home

Link between 5G, Al and global surveillance

How groups and individuals are successfully opposing 5G

Simple, empowering actions you can take, here and now

Individual solutions and safer, revolutionary technologies