SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) today announced its online program to offer a bachelor’s in nursing to current registered nurses (RNs) through the College of Health Sciences has been ranked both No. 1 in New York State and No. 4 in the United States by Registerednursing.org.

“I am thrilled SUNY Poly’s online RN to BSN program has been ranked the best throughout New York State,” said SUNY Poly Interim President Dr. Grace Wang. “At this critical time when maintaining educational opportunities, especially online, is vital for future healthcare workers, we look forward to the robust fall enrollment of RNs and nursing students with an energized passion for healthcare.”

“As a leader in healthcare education across the SUNY system, SUNY Poly’s College of Health Sciences is truly honored this online program been recognized as the best in the state,” said Dr. Kathleen Rourke, Dean of the College of Health Sciences. “This program meets students wherever they may be in life and allows them to earn their degree at their own pace, all while providing clinical hours and hands-on learning.”

SUNY Poly’s online RN to BSN program is designed to allow for nurses to comply with New York State’s “BSN in 10” law which requires RNs to attain a bachelor’s degree within 10 years of initial licensure. Through a partnership with several local healthcare institutions, students are able to attend synchronous classes virtually and conveniently fulfill clinical requirements.

The latest ranking from RegisteredNursing.com was determined by analyzing data sources from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE), the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), the Council for Community and Economic Research, and the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Total points calculated for each institution includes factors such as tuition fees, graduation rates, and accreditation status.

