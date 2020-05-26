UPDATED: Classical star Yo-Yo Ma and country singer Lee Brice may seem at opposite ends of the musical spectrum, but their livestreams Memorial Day weekend will both recognize the solemnity behind the occasion. And there’s another holiday going on that will be recognized with a webcast, too: Bob Dylan’s birthday.

On Sunday afternoon at noon PT and 3 on the east coast, Yo-Yo Ma will go live with “A Musical Memorial and Tribute: Yo-Yo Ma plays Bach’s Solo Cello Suites Live,” to honor those who have perished from COVID-19 and salute those fighting the pandemic. (You can catch it on Yo-Yo Ma’s YouTube channel or at kusc.org.)

Sunday night, Dylan turning 79 is the occasion for a birthday salute being presented by the State Theater of Ithaca, the highlight of which will surely be an appearance by his cohort from his folk and “Rolling Thunder Revue” days, Joan Baez. Also on board are current leading lights of folk like Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan, young bluegrass hero Billy Strings, Sam Nelson Harris of X Ambassadors, and former “next Bob Dylan” Steve Forbert, among many others. (Find more info on the Dylan tribute here.)

On Monday, country music’s Brice and the group A Thousand Horses will headline Budweiser’s Salute to Service concert in Charleston, South Carolina to benefit Folds of Honor, a charity offering scholarships to relatives of military members who were killed or injured in combat. (Get directions to Brice’s military benefit here.)

Andre Harrell will be the subject of a tribute on BET that will be livestreamed on all iONE digital brands, on Fox Soul (www.foxsoul.tv) or via the Fox Soul App, featuring appearances by Mariah Carey, Babyface, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Lee Daniels, Robin Thicke, Russell Simmons and Clarence Avant, among others.

A lot of Americans will be heading to the drive-in this weekend — including progressive rock band Spafford, which will be streaming a show Sunday night from an automotive venue in their home state of Arizona. “We’re all very excited to have the chance to do this and kind of be a test subject for how people can still experience concerts right now,” says Spafford’s bassist, Jordan Fairless. “We’re going to try and get as close to the traditional concert experience as we can, while still staying safe. I think there’s going to be a big buzz in the air. You know, everyone’s excited to get some live music for the first time in over two months.”

Here are our music livestream listings for the coming week and beyond:

SUNDAY, MAY 24

Bob Dylan Birthday Salute Livestream featuring Joan Baez, Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors), Billy Strings, Sarah Jarosz, Eilen Jewell, Chris Smither, Aoife O’Donovan, Steve Forbert and more

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via the State Theater of Ithaca and DSP Shows)

click here

Spafford

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(from the Digital Drive-In in Meza, Arizona, via Spafford.net and the band’s Youtube and Facebook)

click here

“A Tribute to Andre Harrell” with Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Robin Thicke, Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons and Clarence Avant

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via BET’s YouTube)

click here

Yo-Yo Ma

(3 p.m. ET, noon PT)

(playing Bach live “as a memorial for those we have lost,” via YouTube)

click here

Katie Pruitt

1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT

(via YouTube, archived on the Rounder channel)

click here

National Memorial Day Concert special with Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise, Mary McCormack, Trace Adkins, CeCe Winans, Renee Fleming, Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O’Hara, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Esai Morales and Christopher Jackson

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via PBS and PBS.org)

click here

Todd Snider

noon ET, 9 a.m. PT

(via Twitch)

click here

“Club Stay the F*%$ Home 24 Hour Edition” with Wyclef Jean, Dj Spin King, Quick Silva, Walshy Fire, DJ Pup Dawg and DJ Kelly G

from noon ET Sunday to noon ET Monday

(via YouTube, Twitch and Instagram)

click here

Kat Edmonson

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Kat Live)

click here

UnCabaret with Julia Sweeney, Moon Zappa, Jamie Bridgers, Alec Mapa, Abby McEnany, Alex Edelman, Hanna Einbinder and Beth Lapides

10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT

(alternative comedy, talk and music, via Zoom)

click here

MONDAY, MAY 25

Lee Brice

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(for Memorial Day, via Facebook)

click here

Save the Children COVID-19 Relief Festival with Andy Grammer, Caroline Jones, David Shaw of the Revivalists, Duncan Sheik, John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Charity and Matty from the Head and the Heart, Jason Mraz, Jon Batiste, Josh Kelley, LP, Mat Kearney, Matt Nathanson, Morgan Evans, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Rufus Wainwright, Ryan Cabrera and more

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via YouTube)

click here

PJ Morton

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(full band live show from backyard, via YouTube and Instagram)

click here

Mitchell Tenpenny

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Facebook, “Sing for St. Jude”)

click here

Grace Potter

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via YouTube)

click here

Lucas Hoge

noon ET, 9 a.m. PT

(to benefit military organizations, via Country Rebel’s Facebook page)

click here

TUESDAY, MAY 26

“Gretsch Presents Georgia On My Mind” with the Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray, Brett Cobb, Amy Grant, Chuck Leavell, Katie Pruitt, John Berry, The War & Treaty

8 P.M. ET, 5 PT

(benefitting the Georgia Music Foundation, via Facebook)

click here

Luther Dickinson and Sierra Hull

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Paste magazine’s YouTube)

click here

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

Gary Louris

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via the Jayhawks’ Facebook, weekly)

click here

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Sharon Van Etten

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Seated.com, $12, celebrating anniversary of debut album “Because I Was in Love” played in its entirety)

click here

Watkins Family Hour with Mandolin Orange

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Crowd Cast)

click here

“Noisey Night In” with Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers, Claud, ALex Laey, Beach Bunny, Faye Webster

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Noisey’s YouTube and Vice’s Facebook)

click here

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Dropkick Murphys with guest Bruce Springsteen

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(performed live, with no audience, from Fenway Park in Boston)

click here

Jade Bird

8:30 p.m. BST

(via Mixer)

click here: mixer.com/resurface

Christine and the Queens

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Pitchfork)

click here

SATURDAY, MAY 30

“Live from Here” with Chicano Batman, Sarah Jarosz, Blake Mills, Aoife O’Donovan , Ryan Hamilton, Eve Ewing

(via American Public Media)

click here

David Guetta Livestream: United At Home

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via YouTube, for COVID-19 relief charities, “to take place at one of New York’s most iconic locations”)

click here

“Banding Together: A Concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund” with the Avett Brothers, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, the Lumineers, Michael Franti, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Bush and the String Cheese Incident

8-11 p.m. ET, 5-8 PT

(via Colorado TV stations’ websites)

click here

Allison Moorer

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(singing country classics, via Facebook)

click here

SUNDAY, MAY 31

Richard Thompson

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

MONDAY, JUNE 1

“We Are One Public: A One Night Only Virtual Event to Support The Public Theater” with Elvis Costello, Laura Benanti, Glenn Close, Anne Hathaway, John Leguizamo, Audra McDonald, David Hyde Pierce, Trudie Styler & Sting and more

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via the Public’s website and Facebook and YouTube)

click here

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Jessi Alexander

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(Songwriter Sessions, via the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Instagram Live)

click here

JUNE 7

Steel Panther

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(to benefit Heavenly Pets Animal Rescue, Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund)

click here

JUNE 9

Dierks Bentley

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(Songwriter Sessions, via the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Instagram Live)

click here

JUNE 14

BTS

5 a.m. ET, 2 a.m. PT

Previous gigs from this weekend, mostly archived, to catch up on:

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Airborne Toxic Alert

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(performing songs from new album “Hollywood Park” from East West Studios in Los Angeles)

click here

Lady Antebellum

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via YouTube)

click here

MTV Prom-a-Thon with Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Chloe x Halle, DJ Khaled, DJ Pauly D, Fat Joe, Janelle Monáe, KYLE and Tory Lanez

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via MTV’s YouTube)

click here

Morgan Wallen

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook and Instagram)

click here

Steve Earle

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via YouTube, “‘Ghosts of West Virginia” played in its entirety)

click here

Indigo Girls

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Paste magazine’s YouTube)

click here

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

“Prom from Home” with Finneas, Noah Cyrus, Ashe, Max, mxmtoon, Lauv, Blanco Brown and more

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via St. Jude’s website)

click here

John Doe

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Austin City Limits’ website)

click here

Caitlyn Smith

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Twitch)

click here

Jon Pardi

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via American Songwriter magazine’s Facebook)

click here

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Grand Ole Opry with Craig Morgan, Steven Curtis Chapman, Kellie Pickler

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via YouTube)

click here

Sublime with Rome

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via Nugs, live from Long Beach, $9.99, $14.99 day of show)

click here

Nicole Atkins

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel, as well as YouTube and Facebook)

click here

“Sway At Home II: A Virtual Music Fest” with Dustbowl Revival, the War & Treaty, Lilly Hiatt, the Mastersons, the Infamous Stingdusters, Pokey Lafarge, Liz Beebe and Shinyribs

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(curated by Dustbowl Revival, via JamBase)

click here

“One Earth Live” with John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Rising Appalachia, Mike Love, Krishna Das and more

9:45 a.m. ET, 6:45 a.m. PT

(via One Earth Live)

click here

Karrin Allyson

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Ben Folds

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via YouTube)

click here

