Front-loading washing machines are energy efficient and use less detergent than top-loaders, but they sometimes have a tendency to harbor mold and unpleasant smells. By giving your washing machine a quick clean once a month, you’ll keep your front-loader fresh, which means cleaner clothes, too. This eco-friendly method doesn’t use bleach, is cheap to make, and comes together with ingredients you probably already have on hand.

What You’ll Need:

2 cups vinegar

1/4 cup baking soda

1/4 cup water

Scrub sponge

Get the instructions ahead!

Source