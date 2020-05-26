Water Safari Resort is hiring at re-opened lodging properties the Old

Forge Camping Resort and Waters Edge Inn. Employment opportunities are expanding and could also include housing for the 2020 summer season.

Currently, open positions include Grounds Crew, Housekeeping, Reservations and Stores at the Old Forge Camping Resort and Housekeeping and Reservations at Water’s Edge Inn. Applicants are encouraged to apply online.

Affordable summer housing is available on a limited basis for seasonal team

members over 18 and who do not live within a 50 mile radius of Old Forge. All houses have WiFi.

Many positions are available immediately and can be found at



Enchanted Forest Water Safari and Calypso’s Cove are targeting to open for the season on Saturday, June 27th , pending direction from New York State and are hiring for all ages and positions for Summer 2020.

Positions include food service, custodial, dry rides, and many more. Many specialty positions are available, and Water Safari offers free lifeguard training for those interested in applying to become a lifeguard.

There are many great team member benefits for working at Water Safari Resort including free tickets, opportunities for advancement, learning lifelong skills, making new friends, as well as many other on-the-job perks. There are a variety of positions that are ideal for someone looking for their first job, or a retired individual looking for some extra spending money, and everyone in between.

“We are gearing up for an exciting 2020 season at Water Safari Resort,” says Katie Wojdyla, Vice President and Director of Marketing. “We are currently building three new state-of-the-art water slides, so becoming part of the team this summer will be extra special!”

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is a seasonal water and theme park, Calypso’s Cove is a seasonal family fun park, Old Forge Camping Resort is a year-round campground, and Water’s Edge Inn is a year-round hotel. There are openings for a variety of work schedules which include weekends and holidays from June through Labor Day.

Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water’s Edge Inn have some job openings from spring through fall. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age. The minimum age for some positions is at least 16 to 18 years of age.

To view available positions, visit watersafari.com/employment/job-descriptions to apply online, visit www.watersafari.bamboohr.com/jobs/