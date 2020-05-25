As the coronavirus pandemic ensues and continues to create restrictions on events and gatherings, many couples are facing heartbreaking decisions regarding their wedding day. Some have decided to reschedule, some are canceling the large event and opting for smaller celebrations, and others simply don’t know what to do.

“The hardest part for me is the unknown,” Libby Coffey, a bride in Jacksonville Beach, FL, whose wedding is currently a month away, told POPSUGAR. “What if things clear up in the next couple of weeks but we already canceled or postponed?”

Keanna O’Quinn, bride and CEO and founder of Honey and Vinyl Music in Brooklyn, NY, hasn’t made any concrete decisions yet either. “Everything is still so new, and every couple of hours there seems to be more developments related to the current state of affairs,” she told POPSUGAR. “So, we’ve pressed pause — no cancellation, no postponement, only pause.”

What Is The Knot’s Hotline?

However, as time goes on, decisions will have to be made. That’s why The Knot and WeddingWire partnered to launch a 24/7 hotline for couples to call with questions they have regarding their weddings during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We understand this can be an emotional and stressful time, and as the leading wedding resources in the US and internationally, it’s our responsibility to support couples and provide guidance,” Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief at The Knot, told POPSUGAR. “We are monitoring the recommendations from the federal government, CDC, and WHO diligently in order to provide our couples and wedding professionals with the most updated information and recommendations.”

Who Is Working The Knot’s Hotline?

Couples can call 833-998-2865 or email help@weddingwire.com or help@theknot.com day or night. The response team, composed of wedding experts and event planners, is working every day of the week. When the team is not live to answer phones, callers can leave a voicemail with their questions and a member of the hotline team will get back to them within 24 hours.

What Questions Can You Ask?

No matter where a couple is in their planning process or what questions are keeping them up at night, the hotline can help. “Some couples are asking questions like how to communicate changes with their guests, while others are simply wanting to talk through their thought process with their unique situation,” Kristen said.

While the thought of rescheduling may seem daunting, Kristen is encouraging couples and wedding professionals to be flexible and understanding while working through the changes. “We know this is a confusing, stressful, and emotional time, but we also know that together, our vendors and couples can work and find a solution to celebrate love — perhaps in a different way, but one that will still be special,” she explained.

Image Source: Unsplash / Ben Rosett

Source