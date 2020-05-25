



FILE PHOTO: Former NBA player Patrick Ewing smiles during an induction news conference at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts September 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) – New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men’s basketball team, said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” he said on Twitter.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Georgetown Athletics said he is under care and isolated at a local hospital and added that he is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

