At-home workouts are a godsend pretty much all the time, but we’re relying on them now more than ever. As the coronavirus outbreak continues, exercise is both an escape from stress and a way to strengthen your body and immune system. With social distancing measures on the rise and many gyms temporarily closing their doors, one kind of small-apartment-friendly workout I’m into is Pilates, which tones and stretches my muscles in the best way. And as a mental health bonus, Pilates has also been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Below, check out studios and brands that are offering free Pilates classes for the next few weeks. Roll out your mat and sample a few to start moving and toning from just about anywhere.

Active by POPSUGAR app: Sign up for a free account for access to hundreds of at-home workouts, including Pilates, cardio, strength, and more.

Alo Moves: The yoga, barre, and Pilates subscription service is offering free full Pilates workouts on its YouTube channel.

Club Pilates: The studio chain is airing free live workouts on its Facebook page.

FitON: Create an account on the app to stream workouts from Pilates to HIIT to strength training.

For even more free workout options, check out this comprehensive list.

