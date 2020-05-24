Now more than ever, animal shelters with cats and dogs in need of foster and forever homes are asking for help from the community. As many people are spending a lot more time at home, it’s the perfect time to adopt or foster a pet, but just because you’re home all day doesn’t mean that the process will suddenly be simple or that your wallet has the bandwidth for a furry friend. But if you’d like to foster a cat, specifically, Smalls — a human-grade cat food brand — wants to help you make it happen through its new “Foster With Smalls” initiative.

“If you are able to foster a cat during this time, we’re here for you,” Smalls wrote on its Instagram page. “Being a short-term foster to a cat in need is a great way to help while staying safe at home (and the kitty cuddles are a solid bonus). Smalls is proud to sponsor new cat foster families with 30-days of human-grade nutrition, care, and play products. DM us or email community@smallsforsmalls.com with relevant paperwork, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Smalls also notes that if you already have a pet-filled home or just aren’t able to foster or adopt right now, you might consider donating to your local animal shelter or the ASPCA. And if you have cats in your home already and want to try Smalls, the company will automatically donate a month’s worth of litter and food to the Humane Society’s Pets for Life program when you place your order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image Source: Unsplash / The Lucky Neko

Source