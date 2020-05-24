By Peter Bianco

An overreaction due to this false graph created a panic that has brought us ‘contact tracing’. More on this tracing later.



Data models created by scientists at Imperial College London were the basis of of this graph that was the source of intense fears about COVID-19. They predicted if countries followed Sweden’s example and did not impose quarantine measures death rates would soar. There were 500,000 deaths predicted in the UK and 2.5 million in the US in this modeled scenario.

Recently, after numerous delays and excuses, the computer code used to generate these models was finally made public. The code and data generated by it was faulty. Due to “bugs”, the code can produce wildly different results when given identical inputs. This problem makes the code unusable for scientific purposes. Another team even found that the output varied depending on what type of computer it was run on.

The faulty model was created by a team lead by Neil Ferguson at Imperial College, who recently resigned from advising the UK government when he was found to be violating UK lock-down measures. Imperial college received $79 million this year alone from the gates foundation.

Ferguson co-founded the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis. MRC receives tens of millions of dollars annually from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. They advise the UK National Health Service, the US CDC and the WHO regarding pathogenic outbreaks.

This isn’t Ferguson’s first bad prediction. In 2005 he told The Guardian up to 200 million people could be killed by the bird flu. In reality the world saw a total of about 300 global deaths.

Although Ferguson’s models have been proven flawed and even though we are past the peak of City hospitals being overwhelmed like those in LA and NYC many in power refuse to allow quarantine to end.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has made ‘contact tracing’ a requirement for ending the quarantine. Contact tracing is the process of identifying all the people an infected person has had contact with and isolating them. Edward Snowden has already warned us that the collection of data entrenches “a system that makes the population vulnerable for the benefit of the privileged.”

Recently, Bill Gates stated “It is fair to say things won’t go back to truly normal until we have a vaccine that we’ve gotten out to basically the entire world.“ Gates is partnering with Governor Andrew Cuomo to “re-imagine” NY schools after the quarantine is lifted.

The NAZI party had a phrase used to justify abuses by the State: Für Ihre Sicherheit. “It’s for your safety.”

A 2015 Gallup poll shows 75% of Americans perceived corruption as widespread in the country’s government. Allowing the state to force people to submit to the collection of their bodily fluids and tracking their contacts is wrong and furthers people along a dangerous path.



The State must end restrictions without imposing new forms of surveillance.

