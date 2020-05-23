The 2011 film Contagion has some strong parallels to current concerns about the spread of coronavirus. It has even experienced a surge in popularity as viewers revisit the movie to see how it compares to the real-life pandemic. To help educate people, costars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Ehle, and Marion Cotillard teamed up with scientists at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health to share important public service announcements.

On March 27, the institution posted a series of clips in which each actor talks about ways to fight against COVID-19. While Damon and Cotillard encourage people to heed the advice of experts, Fishburne and Winslet — who gives a hand-washing demonstration — share helpful tips about how to protect yourself from the virus. Cotillard also answers questions about vaccines and when they will be available. “We can all do this together just by staying apart,” Damon says, noting the importance of social distancing. “Please do your part.” Watch the videos ahead to learn everything you need to know about COVID-19.

Source