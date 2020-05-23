Women’s History Month may only last for 31 days, but in our opinion, the contributions of women should be celebrated every day. Females are strong as hell, and every year, more and more TV shows introduce women characters that are nuanced, complicated, and completely unforgettable. If you’re looking for a TV show where women are more than wives, mothers, and daughters, then we’ve got some series that will inspire some serious girl power in you. We’ve rounded up 50 TV series in 2020 that celebrate women from all walks of life, and if you aren’t watching these shows already, then you’re truly missing out.

Source