The Friends of The Arc Foundation is promoting health and wellness during the COVID

pandemic through a new campaign called “Step Up for The Arc.”

Using the Charity Footprints platform, each participant is encouraged to take steps, equal to 140 miles of movement before the campaign ends on July 3rd, 2020. These steps can be amassed in a variety of ways, including walking, running, or any movement that is tracked throughout the program. The possibilities are endless. Participants can easily sync their favorite fitness wearable device through the free Charity Footprints app, or use the app to

track their movement if they choose.

This health and wellness program doubles as a fundraiser to support programs and services at The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter. People can register online by following this link: https://bit.ly/StepUpforTheArc, at thearcolc.org, or on The Arc’s, Oneida-Lewis’ various social media sites. A suggested donation of $25 is encouraged for participants. However, a donation of only $10 is needed to register with users able to

choose any amount to support The Arc.

Once registered, participants can accept pledges and donations from their friends, family, and loved ones on their campaign page. Register at any time and take on this challenge yourself, or join a team. Join the movement while we come together as a community at this most critical juncture.