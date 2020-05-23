Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that the Assembly and Senate will convene session next week to pass legislation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we haven’t been in Albany, my Assembly colleagues and I have been working hard in our respective districts to help individuals in our communities get through the hardships brought on by COVID-19,” Buttenschon said. “That’s why we know there’s more that needs to be done to get us through this public health crisis. The legislation that we’ll take up next week will help keep vital services that New Yorkers rely on going as we adjust to a new way of life, as well as lay the groundwork for our state’s future.”

Committee meetings are currently scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, with session scheduled for the days following. Proceedings will take place through video conference to adhere to social distancing measures and temporary rule changes allowing for remote voting will be utilized to help keep legislators, staff and members of the public safe. Proceedings will be broadcast and can be found on the Assembly’s website at www.nyassembly.gov. Members of the Assembly and Senate will take up legislation to not only support more New Yorkers during this difficult time, but help ensure that crucial programs and services can continue running smoothly, noted Buttenschon.