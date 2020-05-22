Mohawk Valley Community College’s Center for Corporate and Community Education is moving its non-credit College for Kids and Teens summer career camps to an online format starting June 8 through Aug. 10 in keeping with social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.

New online camp options will become available each month. Throughout June, a series of online STEM camps will be offered. Classes include Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite-Style Video Game, Minecraft Redstone Engineers, Video Game Animation, Python Programmers, JavaScript Developer Jam, and more.

There are morning and afternoon camp options available for various ages.

For more information or to register, contact Sara Vivyan by email at svivyan@mvcc.edu<mailto:svivya n@mvcc.edu?subject=> or phone at 315-792-5300, or visit www.mvcc.edu/summer-camps<http ://www.mvcc.edu/summer-camps>.