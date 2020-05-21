SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) today introduced a new, 100-percent online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) degree program, accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), to prepare students to become leaders in the business world at their own pace.

“I am thrilled that SUNY Poly’s new online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program is able to complement SUNY Poly’s expansive and growing academic catalog of online opportunities, providing an important opportunity to attain one’s educational goals that can act as a launchpad for a lifetime of success,” said SUNY Poly Interim President Dr. Grace Wang. “This incredible academic program applies the same rigorous standards as found in SUNY Poly’s traditional Business Administration program with the added benefit of the ability to complete the degree on one’s own schedule, which can be extremely valuable in our fast-changing world.”

“SUNY Poly’s College of Business Management is thrilled to offer professionals and learners an online pathway to earn an AACSB-accredited Bachelor of Science in Business Administration entirely through online learning,” said SUNY Poly College of Business Management Dean Dr. Arthur Lu. “This exciting opportunity comes at a time when the flexibility and high-quality of online education are being established and recognized more than ever before, and we look forward to welcoming new students who will start their fully online study in the fall 2020 semester.”

“SUNY Poly’s online bachelor’s in Business Administration adds to the number of our institution’s robust programs designed to meet students where they are, no matter their life circumstance, and it allows them to earn their degree from home,” said SUNY Poly Interim Provost Dr. Steven Schneider. “The convenience of the online BSBA program comes at a time when many are at home juggling several tasks, and there’s no better way to take your business future into your hands at your own time and pace.”

The 124-credit, semester-based BSBA program features opportunities for hands-on learning, including internships, clinical placements, and service learning. Students are able to log in at their own convenience to accommodate existing family and work commitments.

To learn more about SUNY Poly and its exceptional, affordable educational opportunities, as well as to obtain admissions information, please visit: https://sunypoly.edu/ future-students.html.