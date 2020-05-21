Nickelodeon fans’ dreams came true when the cast of “Victorious” reunited to celebrate the show’s debut 10 years ago.

Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice and their co-stars were supposed to get together in person to commemorate the anniversary, but due to the shelter-in-place rules around the country, the cast all hopped on a Zoom call.

Grande and Justice were joined by Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Avan Jogia, Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet, Eric Lange and creator Dan Schneider.

“We love you guys. Thank you so much for supporting our show after all these years. Ten years, it’s absolutely insane. We hope you guys are staying home and staying safe and staying healthy,” said Justice.

“Victorious” premiered on Nickelodeon on March 27, 2010, and ended after four seasons in 2013. The teen sitcom gave many of its stars breakout roles, especially Grande, who went on to become a Grammy-winning, Platinum-record selling artist. The series picked up four Emmy nominations and had a short-lived spin-off called “Sam & Cat,” starring Grande and fellow Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy from “iCarly.”

“Thank you so much for accepting ‘Victorious’ into your homes and for making us parts of your lives. It means so much to us how the fans have accepted us over the last 10 years,” said Schneider.

After the show was abruptly canceled, many fans have called for a reunion special to give the characters a proper farewell. However, Schneider left Nickelodeon in 2018 and no plans exist to bring the show back, so a Zoom call will have to do for now.

